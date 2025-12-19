Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lehigh visits Johnston and Towson

Lehigh visits Johnston and Towson

The Associated Press

December 19, 2025, 9:27 AM

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (4-6) at Towson Tigers (5-5)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts Lehigh after India Johnston scored 26 points in Towson’s 87-86 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Towson is second in the CAA scoring 73.5 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Mountain Hawks are 1-4 on the road. Lehigh is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Towson is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 65.3 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 73.2 Towson allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnston is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Tigers. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.7%.

Leia Edwards is averaging 13.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountain Hawks. Jessie Ozzauto is averaging 13.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up