Lattimore scores 18, Thompson adds 16, and No. 17 Mississippi women dump South Carolina State 91-32

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Latasha Lattimore scored 18 points, Tianna Thompson added 16 off the bench, and No. 17 Mississippi blew out South Carolina State 91-32 on Sunday.

Mississippi trailed 7-3 in the early going but did not allow a point in the final six minutes of the first quarter. The Rebels led 18-7 after one and added the first 11 points of the second quarter for a 26-0 run that lasted close to 10 minutes. Mississippi led 39-16 at the half.

The Rebels were up 62-25 with a minute to go in the third quarter. Ole Miss scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter and had a 29-4 advantage in the final period.

Mississippi shot 54%, made 7 of 14 3-pointers and connected on 26 of 29 free throws. The Rebels scored 42 points after 29 South Carolina State turnovers.

Christeen Iwuala scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rebels (10-1). Cotie McMahon scored 10 points and Kaitlin Peterson had 10 points off the bench.

Iemyiah Harris scored 14 points for South Carolina State (3-10) and was the only Bulldog with more than six points.

Ole Miss: After beating Winthrop and South Carolina State on consecutive days, the Rebels host Mississippi Valley State on Wednesday.

SC State: The Bulldogs visit Florida State on Saturday.

