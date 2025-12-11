Kasen Jennings scores 20, Appalachian State knocks off East Carolina 67-54

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Kasen Jennings had 20 points in Appalachian State’s 67-54 victory over East Carolina on Thursday. Jennings…

Jennings added five rebounds for the Mountaineers (6-5). Alonzo Dodd scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Luke Wilson finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Joran Riley led the way for the Pirates (3-7) with 26 points, seven rebounds and three steals. East Carolina also got 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals from Giovanni Emejuru.

Appalachian State took the lead with 18:34 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Dodd led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 33-17 at the break. Appalachian State was outscored by East Carolina in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Wilson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

