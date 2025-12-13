Johnson’s 23 help San Diego defeat Northern Arizona 78-69

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ty-Laur Johnson had 23 points in San Diego’s 78-69 win over Northern Arizona on Saturday. Johnson…

Johnson shot 6 for 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Toreros (4-6). Toneari Lane scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Adrian McIntyre had 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Toreros.

Zack Davidson led the Lumberjacks (4-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Arne Osojnik added 17 points for Northern Arizona. Ryan Abelman also recorded 14 points, four assists and two steals.

San Diego took the lead with 14:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led the Toreros in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-29 at the break. San Diego was outscored by Northern Arizona in the second half by two points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

