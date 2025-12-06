Johnson and Winthrop host UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-4) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (3-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-4)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on UNC Wilmington after Tocarra Johnson scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 105-41 victory over the JWU Charlotte Wildcats.

The Eagles have gone 4-0 at home. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Johnson averaging 3.7.

The Seahawks are 1-3 in road games. UNC Wilmington is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Winthrop is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 42.5% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Pierfax is shooting 49.5% and averaging 14.2 points for the Eagles. Ryiah Wilson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Rori Cox is averaging 14.3 points, six rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Seahawks. Kylah Silver is averaging 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

