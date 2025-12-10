Jackson State visits No. 7 Houston following Sharp’s 27-point game

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Houston Cougars (8-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -40.5; over/under is…

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Houston Cougars (8-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -40.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Houston plays Jackson State after Emanuel Sharp scored 27 points in Houston’s 82-67 win over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Cougars are 4-0 in home games. Houston ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 2.4.

The Tigers have gone 1-6 away from home. Jackson State gives up 90.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 29.8 points per game.

Houston is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State has shot at a 36.0% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Houston have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17.6 points. Kingston Flemings is shooting 60.9% and averaging 15.9 points.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.5 points. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

