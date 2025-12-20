Hunt scores 19 off the bench and Harvard takes down Holy Cross 81-53

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Hunt’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Harvard to an 81-53 victory against Holy…

BOSTON (AP) — Austin Hunt’s 19 points off of the bench helped lead Harvard to an 81-53 victory against Holy Cross on Saturday.

Hunt had five rebounds for the Crimson (6-6). Tey Barbour added 18 points while shooting 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while grabbing eight rebounds. Chandler Pigge had 16 points and shot 7 of 12 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

Gabe Warren led the Crusaders (5-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Joe Nugent added nine points for Holy Cross. Tyler Boston also had eight points.

Harvard took the lead with 17:44 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hunt led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 41-24 at the break. Harvard pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend an 11-point lead to 20 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

