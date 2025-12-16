Holy Cross hosts Thomas and Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-6) Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) at Holy Cross Crusaders (5-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Green -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays Holy Cross after Kareem Thomas scored 22 points in Dartmouth’s 77-64 win over the Boston University Terriers.

The Crusaders are 3-1 in home games. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-3 in road games. Dartmouth is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Holy Cross is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.1% Dartmouth allows to opponents. Dartmouth averages 5.4 more points per game (76.6) than Holy Cross gives up to opponents (71.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Gabe Warren is averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Jayden Williams averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Thomas is averaging 19.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.