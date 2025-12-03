Holy Cross hosts Newton and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under…

Northeastern Huskies (3-4) at Holy Cross Crusaders (2-6)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern plays Holy Cross after Miles Newton scored 22 points in Northeastern’s 86-73 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Crusaders have gone 1-1 in home games. Holy Cross is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 away from home. Northeastern has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Holy Cross scores 66.1 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 75.4 Northeastern allows. Northeastern’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Holy Cross has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Boston is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

William Kermoury is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 7.6 points. Youri Fritz is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds.

