Hogans scores 14 off the bench, American takes down Maryland-Eastern Shore 78-60

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 7:50 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dean Hogans’ 14 points off of the bench led American to a 78-60 victory against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Saturday.

Hogans shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (7-4). Julen Iturbe scored 13 points and added five assists and three steals. Matt Mayock shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Joseph Locandro finished with 20 points for the Hawks (4-8). Maryland-Eastern Shore also got 10 points from Justin Monden. Maurio Hanson Jr. also recorded nine points.

American led 32-20 at halftime, with Mayock racking up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

