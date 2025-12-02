Hinton leads Rhode Island against Brown after 25-point outing

Brown Bears (3-5) at Rhode Island Rams (6-2) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5;…

Brown Bears (3-5) at Rhode Island Rams (6-2)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -12.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Brown after Jonah Hinton scored 25 points in Rhode Island’s 90-75 win over the Temple Owls.

The Rams are 3-0 on their home court. Rhode Island averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bears are 2-2 in road games. Brown is fifth in the Ivy League with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by N’famara Dabo averaging 3.0.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Brown gives up. Brown has shot at a 43.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinton is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Adrian Uchidiuno is averaging 10.8 points for the Bears. Isaiah Langham is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

