Heimbrodt and Seattle U host Washington

Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-2) Seattle; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies…

Washington Huskies (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-2)

Seattle; Friday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U takes on Washington after Will Heimbrodt scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 79-78 victory over the UC Davis Aggies.

The Redhawks have gone 6-1 in home games. Seattle U is sixth in the WCC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Austin Maurer averaging 2.2.

The Huskies are 2-1 on the road. Washington is fourth in the Big Ten with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Franck Kepnang averaging 6.4.

Seattle U makes 52.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Washington scores 18.2 more points per game (84.7) than Seattle U allows (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 12.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games.

Wesley Yates III is averaging 16 points and 1.7 steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 13.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.