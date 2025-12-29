Harrison and East Texas A&M host SFA

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-2, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 1-1 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-2, 2-0 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-6, 1-1 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts SFA after Ronnie Harrison Jr. scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 118-77 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Lions are 3-0 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Lumberjacks are 2-0 against Southland opponents. SFA is third in the Southland with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jerald Colonel averaging 4.9.

East Texas A&M makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than SFA has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). SFA averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game East Texas A&M allows.

The Lions and Lumberjacks meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keon Thompson is averaging 17.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Lumberjacks. Narit Chotikavanic is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

