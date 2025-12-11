Hardy and CSU Bakersfield host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (7-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Dakota State Bison (7-3) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-6, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts North Dakota State after CJ Hardy scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 109-84 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-0 at home. CSU Bakersfield gives up 80.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Bison are 1-3 on the road. North Dakota State scores 79.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield averages 72.8 points, 5.5 more per game than the 67.3 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.0% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dailin Smith is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Hardy is averaging 14.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.9%.

Damari Wheeler-Thomas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.