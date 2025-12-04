Live Radio
Hampton wins 93-71 over Loyola Maryland

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 4:47 AM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt’s 23 points helped Hampton defeat Loyola Maryland 93-71 on Wednesday.

Gaines-Wyatt shot 5 of 8 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line for the Pirates (5-5). Michael Eley scored 19 points. Xzavier Long and Kody Williams had nine points apiece.

Jordan Stiemke led the Greyhounds (4-6) in scoring with 16 points. Loyola also got 14 points from Braeden Speed and Jacob Theodosiou.

Hampton led 46-27 at halftime, with Eley racking up 12 points. Gaines-Wyatt scored 16 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

