Hamilton scores 24, Georgia State downs Appalachian State 70-63

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 24 points helped Georgia State defeat Appalachian State 70-63 on Saturday. Hamilton also had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jelani Hamilton’s 24 points helped Georgia State defeat Appalachian State 70-63 on Saturday.

Hamilton also had five rebounds for the Panthers (3-10, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Trey Scott III scored 13 points, going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Micah Tucker shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Alonzo Dodd finished with 19 points for the Mountaineers (8-6, 1-1). Appalachian State also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Luke Wilson. Kasen Jennings also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.