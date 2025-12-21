Guinyard leads Duquesne against Canisius after 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on…

Canisius Golden Griffins (5-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Duquesne Dukes (6-5)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne takes on Canisius after Tarence Guinyard scored 21 points in Duquesne’s 78-75 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Dukes are 6-1 on their home court. Duquesne is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Griffins are 1-6 in road games. Canisius ranks ninth in the MAAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 6.5.

Duquesne’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Canisius allows. Canisius’ 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Duquesne has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kahlil Singleton is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Bryan Ndjonga is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 83.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

