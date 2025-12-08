Grambling visits Louisiana Tech after Weaver’s 27-point showing

Grambling Tigers (1-7) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-3) Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts…

Grambling Tigers (1-7) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (4-3)

Ruston, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts Grambling after Alexia Weaver scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 82-80 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Lady Techsters have gone 4-0 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-6 on the road. Grambling is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Louisiana Tech averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling’s 30.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 12.4 points.

Monica Marsh is shooting 27.0% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tigers. Shaniah Nunn is averaging 8.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.