Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Glover scores 15, Omaha…

Glover scores 15, Omaha beats Portland State 60-55

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 7:43 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ja’Sean Glover’s 15 points helped Omaha defeat Portland State 60-55 on Saturday.

Glover also had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (4-7). Lance Waddles scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Christian Richardson shot 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Keyon Kensie led the way for the Vikings (5-3) with 12 points, six rebounds and two steals. Portland State also got 12 points from Tre-Vaughn Minott. Jaylin Henderson had 10 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up