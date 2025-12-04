Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Gittens' 23 lead Sacred…

Gittens’ 23 lead Sacred Heart over Mount St. Mary’s 87-80

The Associated Press

December 4, 2025, 4:47 AM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dashon Gittens scored 23 points and Sacred Heart beat Mount St. Mary’s 87-80 on Wednesday.

Gittens had seven rebounds and three steals for the Pioneers (3-5, 1-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Abdou Yadd went 7 of 15 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 21 points. Yann Farell had 17 points and shot 5 for 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Justin Amadi finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-7, 0-1). Mount St. Mary’s also got 15 points from Anastasios Rozakeas. Arlandus Keyes also had 13 points, six assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up