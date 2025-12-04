Georgetown defeats UMBC 90-81

Caleb Williams' 18 points helped Georgetown defeat UMBC 90-81 on Wednesday night.

Williams also had eight rebounds for the Hoyas (6-2). KJ Lewis scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Julius Halaifonua finished with 16 points. alik Mack scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half.

Jah’likai King scored 19 points for the Retrievers (5-3). Caden Diggs added 13 points for UMBC. Daylon Dickerson had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Georgetown led 45-37 at halftime, with Lewis racking up nine points. Georgetown turned a four-point second-half lead into a 21-point advantage with a 17-0 run to make it a 62-41 lead with 15:05 left in the half. M

