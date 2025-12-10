Garland scores 27 points, leads San Jose State in 89-83 OT win over Long Beach State

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland scored 10 of his 27 points in overtime to lead San Jose State…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Colby Garland scored 10 of his 27 points in overtime to lead San Jose State to an 89-83 victory over Long Beach State on Tuesday night.

Garland added five rebounds for the Spartans (5-5). Yaphet Moundi scored 18 points while going 5 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line. Jermaine Washington shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Garland made the first bucket of overtime and shot 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Moundi forced a turnover and then scored the game-tying layup with 1:02 left in regulation and send it to overtime knotted at 77-all.

The Beach (2-9) were led by Gavin Sykes, who finished with 26 points. Petar Majstorovic added 21 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Long Beach State. Cole Farrell also had 11 points and four assists.

