Futrell’s 16 lead Lindenwood over Harris-Stowe 109-52

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 16 points as Lindenwood beat Harris-Stowe 109-52 on Saturday.

Futrell also contributed nine rebounds for the Lions (8-4, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Jadis Jones scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 and added five rebounds, five steals and four blocks. Mekhi Cooper shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc, to finish with 14 points. The Lions moved their winning streak to six games.

Adolphus Cast led the way for the Hornets with 10 points.

