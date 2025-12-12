Florida State Seminoles play the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (7-3) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-4) Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on…

UMass Minutemen (7-3) vs. Florida State Seminoles (5-4)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on UMass in Sunrise, Florida.

The Seminoles have a 5-4 record in non-conference games. Florida State ranks ninth in the ACC with 16.1 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 6.8.

The Minutemen are 7-3 in non-conference play. UMass ranks fifth in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Ndjigue averaging 3.1.

Florida State is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 43.6% UMass allows to opponents. UMass averages 78.0 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 78.4 Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Seminoles. Martin Somerville is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Marcus Banks is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 18.4 points. Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 16 points and 8.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

