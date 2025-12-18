Fletcher leads High Point against La Salle after 24-point outing

La Salle Explorers (4-7) at High Point Panthers (9-3) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

La Salle Explorers (4-7) at High Point Panthers (9-3)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays La Salle after Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 24 points in High Point’s 129-47 victory against the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

The Panthers have gone 6-1 in home games. High Point ranks third in the Big South in team defense, giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Explorers are 0-3 on the road. La Salle has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

High Point scores 94.2 points, 26.6 more per game than the 67.6 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 67.3 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 71.0 High Point gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher is averaging 17.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Chase Johnston is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashton Walker is averaging 8.5 points and 3.8 assists for the Explorers. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 90.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Explorers: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.