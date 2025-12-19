FGCU hosts No. 3 South Carolina after Edwards’ 34-point outing

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-5) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (11-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-5)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina visits FGCU after Joyce Edwards scored 34 points in South Carolina’s 103-44 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 at home. FGCU is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Gamecocks are 2-0 on the road. South Carolina averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 8-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

FGCU makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.3 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (31.7%). South Carolina has shot at a 53.6% clip from the field this season, 15.9 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas is shooting 42.0% and averaging 10.4 points for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Edwards is shooting 61.6% and averaging 21.4 points for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

