Eastern Washington plays Denver on 6-game road skid

Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6) at Denver Pioneers (2-5)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hits the road against Denver looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Pioneers have gone 0-1 in home games. Denver gives up 87.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-6 in road games. Eastern Washington is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Denver scores 73.1 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 84.3 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Denver has given up to its opponents (51.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 18.1 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Burke is shooting 42.0% and averaging 14.0 points.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 17.9 points and 3.4 assists. Alton Hamilton IV is averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

