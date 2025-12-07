Live Radio
East Tennessee State earns 78-62 win over Tusculum

The Associated Press

December 7, 2025, 5:27 PM

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Brayden Crump scored 15 points as East Tennessee State beat Tusculum 78-62 on Sunday.

Crump shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Buccaneers (8-2). Isaiah Sutherland scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Jordan McCullum shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

James Swindell led the way for the Pioneers with 12 points. TJ Printup added 10 points for Tusculum, a Division II program.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

