Duquesne faces Boise State following Hugley’s 25-point game

Duquesne Dukes (6-3) at Boise State Broncos (6-3) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14.5; over/under…

Duquesne Dukes (6-3) at Boise State Broncos (6-3)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Boise State after John Hugley IV scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 84-75 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 at home. Boise State is fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Dukes are 0-1 on the road. Duquesne averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Boise State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 16.5 more points per game (86.8) than Boise State allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Meadow is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 12.8 points.

Tarence Guinyard is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Dukes. Hugley is averaging 15.9 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.