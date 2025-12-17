Duke Miles scores 22 points as No. 13 Vanderbilt beats Memphis 77-70 in OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 22 points as No. 13 Vanderbilt weathered a second-half Memphis rally to remain…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 22 points as No. 13 Vanderbilt weathered a second-half Memphis rally to remain undefeated with a 77-70 overtime win on Wednesday night.

After the game was tied at 66-all in the extra period, Jalen Washington scored inside and Miles converted four straight free throws. Washington hit two free throws with 57 seconds left that gave the Commodores (11-0) a 74-66 lead.

Miles and Washington, who finished with 14 points, made 9 of 10 free throws in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Tyler Tanner had 16 points.

Dug McDaniel and Sincere Parker led Memphis (4-6) with 18 points each. Hasan Abdul Hakim finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds as Memphis lost its second straight.

The game was tied at 62-62 at the end of regulation as Abdul Hakim scored inside for Memphis with 6.2 seconds left.

The Commodores, which went into the game No. 5 nationally in scoring (95.4 per game), continued their best start since the 2007-08 season when Vandy won its first 16 games. But poor shooting early led to Vanderbilt’s lowest-scoring game of the season.

Memphis, which trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half, used a 17-3 run to take its first lead. Parker made a jumper that made it 42-40 with 12:19 left in the game before a steal and layup by Quante Berry capped the spurt nine seconds later. The Commodores had trouble with the Tigers scrambling press leading to 12 Vanderbilt turnovers in the second half.

Up next

Vanderbilt: The Commodores play Sunday at Wake Forest.

Memphis: The Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

