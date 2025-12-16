Delaware defeats Rider 65-57

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Macon Emory’s 17 points helped Delaware defeat Rider 65-57 on Tuesday. Emory added nine rebounds for…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Macon Emory’s 17 points helped Delaware defeat Rider 65-57 on Tuesday.

Emory added nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-7). Justyn Fernandez scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Christian Bliss had 10 points and went 4 of 11 from the field.

Aasim Burton led the way for the Broncs (1-9, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 16 points. Rider also got 10 points and six rebounds from Shemani Fuller. The loss was the Broncos’ seventh straight.

A 12-0 run in the first half gave Delaware a 12-point lead. Delaware took the lead for good with 1:50 left in the second half on a jump shot from Bliss to make it a 57-55 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

