David Punch, Brock Harding rally TCU to 69-65 victory over Incarnate Word

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — David Punch totaled 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Brock Harding tipped in his own miss with 38 seconds left to give TCU the lead before making two free throws late to seal a 69-65 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Davion Bailey sank a 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining to pull Incarnate Word even at 65-all. Harding took over from there to help the Horned Frogs (7-3) improve to 4-3 at home.

Punch made 5 of 8 shots and 7 of 9 free throws for the Horned Frogs (7-3). He also blocked five shots in posting his second straight double-double. Harding and Liutauras Lelevicius both scored 13.

Bailey scored a season-high 32 to pace the Cardinals (5-6), now 0-5 on the road. He made 10 of 22 shots, including 9 of 18 from 3-point range. Tahj Staveskie added nine points, five rebounds and five assists.

Bailey hit a 3-pointer and Staveskie followed with a layup as Incarnate Word jumped in front 18-8. Bailey scored four in a 6-0 run to give the Cardinals their largest lead at 24-10 with 9:25 left in the half and never trailed in taking a 37-31 lead into halftime.

Incarnate Word played with a lead until Punch and Lelevicius both hit a pair of free throws before Punch scored in the paint in 6-0 spurt to tie it at 56-all with 8:28 remaining.

Up next

TCU: Hosts Oral Roberts on Thursday.

Incarnate Word: Hosts Northern Arizona on Sunday.

