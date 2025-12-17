Daniels scores 30, Cal Baptist beats Southern 75-67

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points as California Baptist beat Southern 75-67 on Tuesday night. Daniels…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points as California Baptist beat Southern 75-67 on Tuesday night.

Daniels also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Lancers (9-3). Thomas Ndong scored 11 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Martel Williams had 10 points.

The Jaguars (4-7) were led by Cam Amboree, who posted 18 points. Malek Abdelgowad added 11 points for Southern. Damariee Jones had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

