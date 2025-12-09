Cunningham leads No. 2 Texas against UT Rio Grande Valley after 30-point outing

Texas Longhorns (10-0, 1-0 SEC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4, 0-1 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Texas Longhorns (10-0, 1-0 SEC) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-4, 0-1 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Texas plays UT Rio Grande Valley after Breya Cunningham scored 30 points in Texas’ 101-42 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

The Vaqueros are 2-1 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Longhorns play their first true road game after going 10-0 to begin the season. Texas is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UT Rio Grande Valley scores 69.7 points, 15.3 more per game than the 54.4 Texas gives up. Texas scores 27.7 more points per game (91.7) than UT Rio Grande Valley gives up to opponents (64.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalayah Ingram is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Kayla Lorenz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Madison Booker is averaging 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.2 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 15.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

