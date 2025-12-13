Cummings leads Pittsburgh against Villanova

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under…

Pittsburgh Panthers (5-5) at Villanova Wildcats (7-2)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Villanova after Brandin Cummings scored 34 points in Pittsburgh’s 80-73 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.4 rebounds. Duke Brennan paces the Wildcats with 12.0 boards.

The Panthers are 0-1 in road games. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Villanova makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Pittsburgh averages 71.8 points per game, 2.9 more than the 68.9 Villanova gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 49.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Wildcats. Devin Askew is averaging 9.9 points.

Cameron Corhen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 11.4 points.

