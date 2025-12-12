CSU Bakersfield takes on Pepperdine, looks to end 3-game skid

Pepperdine Waves (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7, 0-2 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

Pepperdine Waves (3-7) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-7, 0-2 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield comes into the matchup against Pepperdine as losers of three in a row.

The Roadrunners have gone 3-1 at home. CSU Bakersfield gives up 80.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Waves are 0-2 in road games. Pepperdine allows 75.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.9 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than CSU Bakersfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ron Jessamy is averaging 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Danilo Dozic averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Aaron Clark is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

