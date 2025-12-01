Creighton hosts Nicholls State following Searles’ 22-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (0-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-3) Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Creighton…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-6) at Creighton Bluejays (4-3)

Omaha, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Creighton after Jaylen Searles scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 82-72 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Bluejays have gone 3-0 at home. Creighton scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-6 in road games. Nicholls State averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Creighton’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Nicholls State gives up. Nicholls State averages 67.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 70.9 Creighton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Blake Harper is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

Searles averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Trae English is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals.

