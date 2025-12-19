Creighton hosts Marquette after Swartz’s 27-point game

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 1-0 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-7, 0-1 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (6-5, 1-0 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Marquette after Austin Swartz scored 27 points in Creighton’s 98-57 victory against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Bluejays are 4-1 in home games. Creighton is third in the Big East with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Blake Harper averaging 4.2.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Creighton averages 76.7 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 76.8 Marquette allows. Marquette averages 6.9 more points per game (78.1) than Creighton gives up to opponents (71.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is averaging 9.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Bluejays. Josh Dix is averaging 12.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Chase Ross is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.