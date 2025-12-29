Counter scores 29, Charleston (SC) downs Drexel 72-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 29 points helped Charleston defeat Drexel 72-63 on Monday. Counter added five rebounds, six…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jlynn Counter’s 29 points helped Charleston defeat Drexel 72-63 on Monday.

Counter added five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Cougars (8-6, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Chol Machot added 14 points (7-for-9 shooting) and had six rebounds. Colby Duggan had 10 points and shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Eli Beard led the Dragons (6-8, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Shane Blakeney added 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals for Drexel. Victor Panov also recorded 11 points and two steals.

Counter scored 13 points in the first half and Charleston went into the break trailing 34-28. Counter scored 16 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Charleston to a nine-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

