Colorado State hosts Thomas and Dartmouth

Dartmouth Big Green (3-4) at Colorado State Rams (7-2)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces Colorado State after Kareem Thomas scored 27 points in Dartmouth’s 93-80 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 4-1 in home games. Colorado State averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Big Green are 1-2 on the road. Dartmouth ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Munro averaging 1.7.

Colorado State scores 84.8 points, 8.8 more per game than the 76.0 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Pascarelli is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Rams. Brandon Rechsteiner is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Thomas is shooting 53.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 12.9 points.

