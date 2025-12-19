Colgate takes on Binghamton, seeks to end 6-game skid

Colgate Raiders (4-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate aims to stop…

Colgate Raiders (4-6) at Binghamton Bearcats (6-4)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate aims to stop its six-game skid with a victory over Binghamton.

The Bearcats are 4-1 in home games. Binghamton has a 1-4 record against teams above .500.

The Raiders are 2-3 in road games. Colgate is fifth in the Patriot with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Abbey Ferguson averaging 3.7.

Binghamton is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Binghamton has given up to its opponents (41.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Kendall Bennett is shooting 61.4% and averaging 12.2 points.

Ella Mahaffey averages 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 1.9 points while shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc. Ella Meabon is averaging 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

