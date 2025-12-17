Citadel faces Charleston (SC), aims to stop road losing streak

Citadel Bulldogs (3-8) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-6) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16.5;…

Citadel Bulldogs (3-8) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -16.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel travels to Charleston (SC) looking to stop its five-game road slide.

The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Connor Hickman averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Sola Adebisi averaging 5.6.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Braxton Williams is scoring 10.5 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

