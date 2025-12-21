Christeen Iwuala’s double-double powers No. 14 Mississippi women in 86-57 win over Old Dominion

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala had 23 points and 10 rebounds, No. 14 Mississippi scored 53 points in the…

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala had 23 points and 10 rebounds, No. 14 Mississippi scored 53 points in the second half and the Rebels defeated Old Dominion 86-57 at the Cherokee Invitational on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon scored 19 points and Latasha Lattimore 15 for the Rebels (12-1).

En’Dya Buford scored 20 and Riley Stack added 12 points for Old Dominion (7-5).

The Rebels shot 56% in the first quarter and led 22-11. They took the lead for good with a 10-0 in the middle of the quarter. It was a different story in the second quarter when the teams combined to go 5-for-28 from the field. Ole Miss outscored the Monarchs 11-8 in the second and led 33-19 at halftime.

Old Dominion made six 3-pointers in the third quarter but was only able to shave four points off Mississippi’s lead. The Rebels led 57-47 heading to the fourth.

Mississippi made 7 of 10 shots and forced four turnovers to open the fourth quarter, leading to a 74-53 advantage. Ole Miss made 12 of 16 shots and outscored ODU 29-10 in the fourth.

Up next

On Monday’s second day of the event, Ole Miss will play Michigan State for the championship and Old Dominion will play Indiana State in the consolation game.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.