Chicago State visits Moore and Loyola Chicago

Chicago State Cougars (1-9) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-7)

Chicago; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago plays Chicago State after Justin Moore scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 73-68 win against the Princeton Tigers.

The Ramblers have gone 3-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago allows 75.1 points and has been outscored by 7.5 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-8 on the road. Chicago State is eighth in the NEC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by CJ Ray averaging 2.5.

Loyola Chicago averages 67.6 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 85.8 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Loyola Chicago allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Ramblers. Miles Rubin is averaging 12.4 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 62.5%.

Marcus Tankersley is averaging 15.2 points for the Cougars. Ray is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

