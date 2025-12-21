Campbell visits Minnesota following Tyson’s 38-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -14.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Campbell after Cade Tyson scored 38 points in Minnesota’s 89-53 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Golden Gophers have gone 6-0 at home. Minnesota is sixth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-6 away from home. Campbell is third in the CAA with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 5.6.

Minnesota scores 73.4 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 79.5 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Minnesota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 7.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is averaging 19.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.