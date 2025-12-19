Camden leads Cal against Morgan State after 25-point game

Cal takes on Morgan State after John Camden scored 25 points in Cal's 79-70 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

Morgan State Bears (2-8) at California Golden Bears (10-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -27.5; over/under is 152.5

The Golden Bears have gone 9-0 in home games. Cal has an 8-1 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Morgan State averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 1-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 18.3 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Rob Lawson is averaging 13.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

