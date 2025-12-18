Cal hosts Morgan State following Worrell’s 24-point game

The Golden Bears have gone 9-0 at home and a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Morgan State Bears (2-8) at California Golden Bears (10-1)

Berkeley, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits Cal after Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 81-73 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-0 at home. Cal has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Morgan State is fifth in the MEAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Elijah Davis averaging 4.7.

Cal averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 72.7 points per game, 3.5 more than the 69.2 Cal allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee Dort is averaging 8.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Dai Dai Ames is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

Worrell is averaging 14.8 points for the Bears. Rob Lawson is averaging 13.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

