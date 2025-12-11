Brim leads Appalachian State against East Carolina after 20-point game

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (3-6) Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) at East Carolina Pirates (3-6)

Greenville, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State plays East Carolina after Jacari Brim scored 20 points in Appalachian State’s 133-45 win over the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons.

The Pirates are 3-2 in home games. East Carolina is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers have gone 1-3 away from home. Appalachian State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

East Carolina averages 68.9 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 67.2 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 46.1% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 19.8 points and 1.8 steals. Giovanni Emejuru is shooting 52.7% and averaging 13.6 points.

Kasen Jennings is averaging 14.5 points for the Mountaineers. Alonzo Dodd is averaging 9.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

