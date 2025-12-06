Bonke, Charlotte 49ers to host Falslev, Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (7-1) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on…

Utah State Aggies (7-1) at Charlotte 49ers (4-5)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte takes on Utah State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The 49ers have gone 4-1 at home. Charlotte averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 away from home. Utah State is seventh in the MWC with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 8.4.

Charlotte makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Utah State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Utah State has shot at a 50.8% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.3 points for the 49ers. Major Freeman is averaging 8.9 points.

Michael Collins Jr. is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 14.4 points.

