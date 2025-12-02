Blaine leads Charleston Southern against UT Martin after 23-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5;…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern takes on UT Martin after Brycen Blaine scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 74-62 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Skyhawks are 2-0 on their home court. UT Martin scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 2-3 in road games. Charleston Southern averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UT Martin averages 76.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 79.7 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 16.4 more points per game (82.8) than UT Martin allows to opponents (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrija Bukumirovic is shooting 65.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Skyhawks. Ty Price is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers.

Blaine is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

